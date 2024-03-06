1 dead after massive fire, explosions rock vape warehouse in Michigan

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Detroit and written by Kurt Nagl.
Clinton Township Building Superintendent Barry Miller said the Select Distributors location was supposed to supply the Goo retail vape and smoke shop only, not function as a distribution warehouse for the industry.
Building owner woes
The 26,700-square-foot building was constructed in 1967 and is owned by GOO LLC, according to Clinton Township property records. GOO LLC is registered to Noor Kestou, according to state business records. The building sold in November 2020 for $1.1 million, according to CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service.
Kestou also owns Select Distributors, which imports goods and sells them to smoke shops and gas stations around metro Detroit. He is also the registered agent for more than half a dozen Select Smoke Shops around the area.
Kestou was a co-owner of Detroit Duck Tours LLC, which appears to have gone defunct last year. Select Distributors is based at 1318 W. Nine Mile Road, the location of Select Wine Shop, according to its 2020 tax return filing to the IRS. A man who answered the phone at the liquor store Tuesday said Kestou is the brother of the owner and not currently at the store.
Kestou has had some financial and legal trouble in recent years. Select Distributors was accused of trademark infringement by Breeze Smoke LLC a few years ago, and in February 2021 an Ann Arbor judge issued a permanent injunction forbidding Kestou or his businesses from using the Breeze mark, according to the case filing.
In July 2021, Select Distributors and SD Import LLC, also owned by Kestou, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Eastern District under subchapter V, reserved for small businesses. The distribution company, which purchased goods from SD Import, at the time listed $1.5 million in inventory and $150,000 in liabilities, with $477,700 of income on $6.8 million in gross sales, according to the filing.
SD Import had sales of about $2 million and an operating loss of $23,805 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Its largest creditor was China-based e-cigarette and vape pen manufacturer Shenzhen Huaxinyu Technology Co. at $670,000.
The court issued a satisfaction of judgment order in the bankruptcy case in June 2022, records show.