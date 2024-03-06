1 dead after massive fire, explosions rock vape warehouse in Michigan

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Detroit and written by Kurt Nagl.

A 19-year-old man died as the result of a massive fire and explosions Monday night that destroyed a warehouse in Clinton Township stocked with supplies for the vaping industry, Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

A firefighter was also injured as heavy metal canisters inside the warehouse blew up and rained down up to a mile away from the building housing Goo Smoke Shop, a distributor for the vaping industry, and Select Distributors LLC at 19100 15 Mile Road.

Duncan said Goo had more than 100,000 vape pens stored on-site. He said a truckload of butane canisters had arrived within the past week at the building and more than half of that stock was still on site when the fire began.

Select Distributors supplies vaping materials, novelties, electronics, and other merchandise to discount and convenience stores. Duncan said he believed it supplied gas canisters for the local vaping industry for vape pens, along with other products. He said those canisters are believed to have accounted for the explosions that littered a large area with debris.

Later Tuesday, Clinton Township Supervisor Robert Cannon said the business was operating illegally and that prior inspections had not turned up any gas canisters or butane.

“We would have issued violations immediately and worked to get them out of there,” Cannon said during a press conference. “Yes, there are going to be repercussions. People have done things wrong, very wrong, and we don’t like it, and we’re not going to accept it.

Clinton Township Building Superintendent Barry Miller said the Select Distributors location was supposed to supply the Goo retail vape and smoke shop only, not function as a distribution warehouse for the industry.

“This was not in the industrial zone,” Miller said. “It wasn’t meant for this.”

The fire, which broke out shortly before 9 p.m., was contained early Tuesday, though explosions continued into the morning, Duncan said.

The man who died was a bystander hit by a flying canister while he was at a nearby car wash about a quarter-mile away from the fire. “So tragic,” Duncan said. “It’s something that will stick with you. You never get used to it. You just want to talk to the family and say sorry. I can’t even imagine what you’re going through today.” Canisters were seen littered about the parking lot of a vacant Kmart store across the street, where fire crews were staged as debris shot from the roaring flames. White smoke and an orange glow could still be seen above the remnants of the building Tuesday morning.

Duncan said 50-60 firefighters and dozens of police officers from surrounding cities converged on the scene. “This by far was the biggest one I’ve ever seen,” he said of the fire. Some of the products Select Distributors sells are combustible materials including nitrous oxide tanks to be used as whipped cream dispenser chargers, vaping products and butane for lighters, according to its website. The business did not respond to an email seeking comment. Duncan said investigators are still trying to determine a cause after interviewing the business owners Monday night. He indicated that a lack of regulation over the industry could have contributed to unsafe storage of materials. He said the last building inspection was about a year ago. “Our last inspection did not show this amount of material in that building,” he said. Tracy Morris, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said certified fire investigators from the agency, along with canines specifically trained in detecting accelerants, arrived at the fire scene early Tuesday. She said the ATF was just beginning its investigation and could provide no immediate information on the fire. Four employees who were inside the shop Monday night heard “popping sounds” and evacuated the building minutes before it exploded, Duncan told the Macomb Daily. He said hopes internal surveillance cameras give investigators a look at what happened from the inside.