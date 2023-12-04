   

2023 EMJAY Winners Announced at MJBizCon

StaffDecember 4, 20233min00

At last week’s MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas, Farechild Events and MJBizCon announced the winners of the 2023 EMJAYS International Cannabis Awards. The event, held at the iconic Pearl Theater in the iconic Palms Hotel, Las Vegas, recognized businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions across various sectors of the cannabis industry.

Celebrity presenters included Xzibit, Hope Wiseman, Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley, and more.

2023 EMJAYS Award Winners:

Accounting Firm of the Year: Citrin Cooperman

Advocacy Group of the Year: Last Prisoner Project

Apparel / Lifestyle Brand of the Year: Jeeter

Branding / Marketing Agency of the Year: PufCreativ

Business Software of the Year: Jane Technologies

Cannabis Business Insurance of the Year: HUB International

Cannabis Consulting Firm of the Year: Sapphire Risk Advisory Group

Cannabis Friendly Bank of the Year: Dama Financial

Cannabis Law Firm of the Year: Clark Hill Law Firm

Cannabis Podcast of the Year: MITA Unshackled

Cannabis Training / Education Services of the Year: Green Flower

Consumer Gear / Tech Product of the Year: Flower Mill Grinder

Investment Firm of the Year: Merida Capital Holdings

Lighting Company of the Year: Fluence

Market Research / Data Firm of the Year: Cannabiz Media

Packaging Company of the Year: Grove Bags

Public Relations Agency of the Year: Grasslands

Retail POS System of the Year: Dutchie

Seed Bank of the Year: Royal Queen Seeds

Social Content Creator of the Year: Roger Volodarsky @jollyroger

Staffing & Recruiting Agency of the Year: Vangst

Testing Lab of the Year: SC Labs

Trade Association of the Year: Minority Cannabis Business Association

Vaporizer Hardware Brand of the Year: Puffco

