2023 EMJAY Winners Announced at MJBizCon

At last week’s MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas, Farechild Events and MJBizCon announced the winners of the 2023 EMJAYS International Cannabis Awards. The event, held at the iconic Pearl Theater in the iconic Palms Hotel, Las Vegas, recognized businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions across various sectors of the cannabis industry.
Celebrity presenters included Xzibit, Hope Wiseman, Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley, and more.
2023 EMJAYS Award Winners:
Accounting Firm of the Year: Citrin Cooperman
Advocacy Group of the Year: Last Prisoner Project
Apparel / Lifestyle Brand of the Year: Jeeter
Branding / Marketing Agency of the Year: PufCreativ
Business Software of the Year: Jane Technologies
Cannabis Business Insurance of the Year: HUB International
Cannabis Consulting Firm of the Year: Sapphire Risk Advisory Group
Cannabis Friendly Bank of the Year: Dama Financial
Cannabis Law Firm of the Year: Clark Hill Law Firm
Cannabis Podcast of the Year: MITA Unshackled
Cannabis Training / Education Services of the Year: Green Flower
Consumer Gear / Tech Product of the Year: Flower Mill Grinder
Investment Firm of the Year: Merida Capital Holdings
Lighting Company of the Year: Fluence
Market Research / Data Firm of the Year: Cannabiz Media
Packaging Company of the Year: Grove Bags
Public Relations Agency of the Year: Grasslands
Retail POS System of the Year: Dutchie
Seed Bank of the Year: Royal Queen Seeds
Social Content Creator of the Year: Roger Volodarsky @jollyroger
Staffing & Recruiting Agency of the Year: Vangst
Testing Lab of the Year: SC Labs
Trade Association of the Year: Minority Cannabis Business Association
Vaporizer Hardware Brand of the Year: Puffco