2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Adam Gendreau

Adam Gendreau

Partner & chief product officer, Notum Holdings LLC

Adam Gendreau invented Notum Holdings’ flagship brand, VYB, in 2016. VYB isolates every individual chemical on the cannabis plant and recombines specific chemicals back together to create formulations that can provide users with predictable effects. Adam has helped expand VYB’s footprint significantly in the last five years, starting in Massachusetts. Since then, the company received a manufacturing license in Oklahoma and a Class 2 manufacturing license in New Jersey. Adam launched VYB in Ohio in May. Adam has been a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association since 2014. In Massachusetts, he has worked with a number of social equity applicants, helping them with business planning, strategy, siting, application submission and fundraising.