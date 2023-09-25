   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ali Jubelirer

September 25, 2023

Ali Jubelirer

CEO, Dynamic Jack

Ali Jubelirer founded and built Dynamic Jack, a New Mexico cannabis company that holds production and manufacturing licenses, after 20 years on the “straight and narrow path” of practicing law in Chicago. She has inspired other women to think about pursuing their own businesses and written about her experiences – good and bad – along the way. Dynamic Jack is a little over a year old and already, its products are in over 70 dispensaries across New Mexico. To get Dynamic Jack to where it is today, Ali raised around $1.2 million last year over a six-month period, inclusive of a high-grossing online crowdfunding investment campaign.

Ali also founded CannaMatch, a company connecting social equity cannabis licensees to trusted service providers, and joined the Rolling Stone Culture Counsel.

