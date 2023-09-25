   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Allan Gandelman

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Allan Gandelman

Co-founder & president, Cannabis Association of New York

As New York has worked to get its adult-use industry off the ground, the Cannabis Association of New York, under Allan Gandelman’s leadership, has played an integral role in shaping key policy in the interest of licensees across the supply chain. This includes making strides in lifting the THC potency tax, classifying cannabis an agricultural crop, greenlighting farmers markets, advocating for changes in branding and testing standards that allowed NY to get products on dispensary shelves and more. Allan is also among the first farmers to grow legal, adult-use cannabis in the 2022 season and was named to NYS Cannabis Advisory Board.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jake Bullock

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: David Feldman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.