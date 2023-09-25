2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Allan Gandelman

Allan Gandelman

Co-founder & president, Cannabis Association of New York

As New York has worked to get its adult-use industry off the ground, the Cannabis Association of New York, under Allan Gandelman’s leadership, has played an integral role in shaping key policy in the interest of licensees across the supply chain. This includes making strides in lifting the THC potency tax, classifying cannabis an agricultural crop, greenlighting farmers markets, advocating for changes in branding and testing standards that allowed NY to get products on dispensary shelves and more. Allan is also among the first farmers to grow legal, adult-use cannabis in the 2022 season and was named to NYS Cannabis Advisory Board.