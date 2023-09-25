2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Amy Dordek Dolinsky

Amy Dordek Dolinsky

Director of business development, Lucas James Talent

Amy Dordek Dolinsky’s superpower is her ability to connect people. After leaving her position as CRO at Justice Cannabis Co., she found the perfect role building teams and developing new business at Lucas James Partners, a retained recruiting firm. At multistate operator Justice Cannabis Co., Amy helped the company win more cannabis licenses than any other applicant in Illinois. No matter how busy she is, Amy still makes time for mentorship and networking. Amy founded Women in Cannabis (WINC) along with four other executive level women in cannabis, and the group has grown into a safe space for women in the cannabis industry to come together with a common background to talk about the business and to help lift each other up.