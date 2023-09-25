   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Andrew Kaye

September 25, 2023

Andrew Kaye

Chief commercial officer, Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Andrew Kaye oversees the origination, structuring, and closing of asset-based loans to the middle-market cannabis industry at Sweet Leaf Madison Capital. He is also responsible for capital raising. As a founding executive, Kaye helped shape the strategies, processes, and culture of SLMC with the goal of creating an “institutional grade” lending platform. Through focus and persistence, Kaye was able to secure a $100 million line of credit with a New York City-based credit fund during a time of economic dislocation. Andrew has fulfilled a lifetime goal of contributing to the normalization of cannabis. His attendance at Woodstock as a young teen reinforced his conviction that freedom and personal responsibility are the hallmark of a robust society. Mentoring younger colleagues and promoting ethical and transparent business practices will provide an enduring legacy.

