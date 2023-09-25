   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ankur Rungta

September 25, 2023

Ankur Rungta

Co-founder & CEO, C3 Industries

Under Ankur Rungta’s leadership, C3 Industries navigated a highly complex industry landscape to grow from its origins as a stand-alone cultivator in Oregon to a vertically integrated, multistate operator in four states, with expansion to an additional three states this year. On top of the physical expansion, Over the past 18 months, the company has expanded headcount from 350 to 750, opened seven new dispensaries, and launched new cultivation and processing facilities in Missouri and Michigan. In addition, the company raised more than $40 million in fresh capital. Ankur serves as a member of the board of directors of Detroit Opera and supports the Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support the artist community in Western Michigan.

