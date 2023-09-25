   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Anthony Coniglio

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Anthony Coniglio

Co-founder, president & CEO, NewLake Capital Partners

Anthony Coniglio is at the forefront of NewLake‘s strategic growth, supporting the company’s expansion in new and existing markets, overseeing complex transactions and acquisitions, maintaining shareholder and partnership relations and driving the company towards its next phase of scale. Since NewLake’s inception in 2019, Anthony has led capital raising, a key merger for the company in early 2021, as well as the company’s IPO later that year. Anthony received the United Hospital Fund’s 2018 Distinguished Trustee Award. Anthony has served on the board of directors for St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children for more than a decade and currently serves as chair of the audit committee.

