2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Arnaud Dumas De Rauly

Arnaud Dumas De Rauly

CEO, The Blinc Group

Arnaud Dumas De Rauly is a proven thought leader in the science, technology, and supply chain of vaping products. In addition to his role as CEO of The Blinc Group, he serves as Chairman of the ISO (International) Standards Committee TC126/SC3 on Vaping Products and chairman of the CEN (European) Standards Committee TC437 on Vapor Products. Arnaud is also a member of the informal Marijuana Science and Policy Work Group managed by the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. When Arnaud is not juggling his duties at Blinc, he geeks out on tech, runs daily, and plays rugby.