   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Arnaud Dumas De Rauly

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Arnaud Dumas De Rauly

CEO, The Blinc Group

Arnaud Dumas De Rauly is a proven thought leader in the science, technology, and supply chain of vaping products. In addition to his role as CEO of The Blinc Group, he serves as Chairman of the ISO (International) Standards Committee TC126/SC3 on Vaping Products and chairman of the CEN (European) Standards Committee TC437 on Vapor Products. Arnaud is also a member of the informal Marijuana Science and Policy Work Group managed by the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. When Arnaud is not juggling his duties at Blinc, he geeks out on tech, runs daily, and plays rugby.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jesus Burrola

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Brett Gelfand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.