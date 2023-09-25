   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Barry Foy

Barry Foy

(ex)Kingpin, Gentlemen Smugglers

Gentlemen Smugglers is inspired by one of America’s true legends, Barry Foy. The Smugglers were infamous for sailing from Jamaica to Lebanon and owning the East Coast cannabis market. For a dozen years, Barry outran the FBI, DEA, Interpol, and Customs – until Operation Jackpot, the opening act in President Ronald Reagan’s War on Drugs, brought him down. Barry was charged with kingpin status and spent 11 years behind bars. Now he’s rebooted the Gentlemen Smugglers brand to bring quality cannabis to the people, this time legally and with real social equity reinvestment and unparalleled storytelling at its core. Barry has a deep relationship with Last Prisoner Project and is working with them on their new Pen to Right History project.

