2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ben Kovler

Ben Kovler

Founder, CEO & chairman, Green Thumb Industries

Ben Kovler plays a critical role in driving Green Thumb Industries’ growth, navigating regulatory challenges, and establishing a strong market presence in the evolving cannabis industry. Since founding GTI, Ben has focused on creating trusted brands and high-quality products rather than growth for growth’s sake. Under his leadership, the company reported $1 billion in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins of over 30% in 2022.

Ben founded GTI with the core belief of treating people well. The company has donated more than $3.5 million to various organizations since 2021. These contributions have supported grants, retail giving programs, cannabis education scholarships, and efforts to promote voter participation for cannabis policy reform. Ben is also the co-founder and CEO of Invest For Kids, an annual forum bringing together portfolio managers, family offices, and analysts to share investment ideas to benefit children in Illinois.