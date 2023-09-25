2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Bob Gunn

Bob Gunn

Founder & CEO, Seinergy

Bob Gunn is continually on the lookout for opportunities to support cannabis cultivators from a finance, energy, and sustainability perspective. He’s found opportunities to leverage electric utility conservation dollars for upgrades in energy efficient grow equipment. He has delivered $4.5 million directly into growers’ pocketbooks in 2022 and secured $35 million in funding for growers in the past decade. He also provides cannabis growers with grid resilience, rate negotiation, microgrid planning, carbon benchmarking and other facility-wide sustainability and risk mitigation assistance. Bob has directly contributed to 321 Annual GWh saved to date – that’s equivalent to removing 18,872 U.S. homes from the grid. Bob’s company joined 1% For the Planet, a third-party certification, ensuring Seinergy donates 1% of all top line revenue to mitigate climate change.