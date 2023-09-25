   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Bob Miller

Bob Miller

Chief science officer, ACT Laboratories

As chief science officer of ACT Laboratories, Bob Miller Is focused on the rigorous pursuit of excellence in applying the most advanced and trusted scientific methods. He is also a passionate consumer advocate who is leading the cannabis industry toward higher standards of excellence. He is one of the founding members of the team that created Trust in Testing — a new and emerging certification in cannabis testing that asserts “what’s on the label is the package” — which seeks to improve consumer trust while ensuring more predictable outcomes for cannabis industry brands. In the past three years, Bob provided testimony to legislatures in five states and at the federal level on the importance of accurate and reliable data in cannabis testing and data integrity in cannabis labs.

