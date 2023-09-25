   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Brett Gelfand

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Brett Gelfand

Co-founder & managing partner, CannaBIZ Collects

Brett Gelfand positioned CannaBIZ Collects as the first cannabis collection agency in the industry. After dealing with collection issues himself as CEO of a Colorado cannabis company in 2015, he accurately predicted that the issue would become a major thorn in the industry’s side. His prediction allowed him to pivot from being the CEO of one company to creating a company that, as of today, has helped collect more than $10 million of bad debt for cannabis companies. Brett is the founder and advisor of the Cannabiz Credit Association, a new membership platform built to help the cannabis industry do better business.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Arnaud Dumas De Rauly

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Troy Datcher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.