2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Brett Gelfand

Brett Gelfand

Co-founder & managing partner, CannaBIZ Collects

Brett Gelfand positioned CannaBIZ Collects as the first cannabis collection agency in the industry. After dealing with collection issues himself as CEO of a Colorado cannabis company in 2015, he accurately predicted that the issue would become a major thorn in the industry’s side. His prediction allowed him to pivot from being the CEO of one company to creating a company that, as of today, has helped collect more than $10 million of bad debt for cannabis companies. Brett is the founder and advisor of the Cannabiz Credit Association, a new membership platform built to help the cannabis industry do better business.