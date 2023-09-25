2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Crystal Peoples-Stokes

Crystal Peoples-Stokes

New York State Majority Leader of the Assembly District 141/EquityPAC

Crystal Peoples-Stokes is the New York State Assembly Majority Leader representing Assembly District 141. She is a champion of women’s rights and teachers’ rights, as well as always being a champion for people of color and making sure they have the same opportunities to succeed as others. In March 2021, she led the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which legalized adult-use cannabis in the state of New York with at least 50% of licenses going to equity applicants and 40% of cannabis revenues being reinvested in disenfranchised communities of color. She continues to date to ensure that the goals she set are met. Crystal also founded the EquityPAC, a not-for-profit that fights for equity in education, the environment, and the cannabis industry.