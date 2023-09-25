   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Crystal Peoples-Stokes

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Crystal Peoples-Stokes

New York State Majority Leader of the Assembly District 141/EquityPAC

Crystal Peoples-Stokes is the New York State Assembly Majority Leader representing Assembly District 141. She is a champion of women’s rights and teachers’ rights, as well as always being a champion for people of color and making sure they have the same opportunities to succeed as others. In March 2021, she led the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which legalized adult-use cannabis in the state of New York with at least 50% of licenses going to equity applicants and 40% of cannabis revenues being reinvested in disenfranchised communities of color. She continues to date to ensure that the goals she set are met. Crystal also founded the EquityPAC, a not-for-profit that fights for equity in education, the environment, and the cannabis industry.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Patricia A. Patton

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Morgan Paxhia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.