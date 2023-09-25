2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: David Feldman

David Feldman

Co-founder & CEO, Skip Intro Advisors LLC

As CEO and co-founder of Skip Intro Advisors, David Feldman’s broad responsibilities encompass providing guidance on big picture strategy, operations, growth, and navigating the intricate landscape of M&A for clients in the cannabis and psychedelics industries. He’s also founded an affiliated law firm, differentiating Skip Intro as the only “one-stop-shop.” He has proven track records of assisting emerging brands with their short- and long-term strategies, hemp operators in assessing potential capital sources for conditional adult-use licenses, cannabis media companies in examining multiple paths of growth, and a $70 million sale of three dispensaries to a large MSO. David’s affiliated law firm actively engages in community contributions through extensive pro-bono representation, including organizations such as Last Prisoner Project, the Leary Firefighters Foundation, and Joyful Heart Foundation.