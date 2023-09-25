   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: David Feldman

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

David Feldman

Co-founder & CEO, Skip Intro Advisors LLC

As CEO and co-founder of Skip Intro Advisors, David Feldman’s broad responsibilities encompass providing guidance on big picture strategy, operations, growth, and navigating the intricate landscape of M&A for clients in the cannabis and psychedelics industries. He’s also founded an affiliated law firm, differentiating Skip Intro as the only “one-stop-shop.” He has proven track records of assisting emerging brands with their short- and long-term strategies, hemp operators in assessing potential capital sources for conditional adult-use licenses, cannabis media companies in examining multiple paths of growth, and a $70 million sale of three dispensaries to a large MSO. David’s affiliated law firm actively engages in community contributions through extensive pro-bono representation, including organizations such as Last Prisoner Project, the Leary Firefighters Foundation, and Joyful Heart Foundation.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Allan Gandelman

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Fraser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.