   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: David Klein

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

David Klein

CEO, Canopy Growth Corp.

David Klein is dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives by building Canopy Growth Corp. into a leading North American cannabis company. David oversees the financial and strategic direction of Canopy’s portfolio of companies. He has also led a profitability-focused organizational transformation and is a respected voice in the push for cannabis legalization in the United States. David was the architect of Canopy’s path into the U.S. cannabis market through Canopy USA. The novel, first- of-its-kind consolidation of these assets is expected to generate revenue and cost synergies by leveraging the brands, routes to market, and operations of the full U.S. cannabis ecosystem. Under David’s leadership, Canopy has supported organizations working to address the impacts of the War on Drugs through partnership with Cannabis Amnesty and Last Prisoner Project.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ben Kovler

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Don Levin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.