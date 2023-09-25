2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: David Klein

David Klein

CEO, Canopy Growth Corp.

David Klein is dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives by building Canopy Growth Corp. into a leading North American cannabis company. David oversees the financial and strategic direction of Canopy’s portfolio of companies. He has also led a profitability-focused organizational transformation and is a respected voice in the push for cannabis legalization in the United States. David was the architect of Canopy’s path into the U.S. cannabis market through Canopy USA. The novel, first- of-its-kind consolidation of these assets is expected to generate revenue and cost synergies by leveraging the brands, routes to market, and operations of the full U.S. cannabis ecosystem. Under David’s leadership, Canopy has supported organizations working to address the impacts of the War on Drugs through partnership with Cannabis Amnesty and Last Prisoner Project.