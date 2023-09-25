   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Desmon Lewis

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Desmon Lewis

Co-founder, The Bronx Community Foundation

As Co-Founder of the Bronx Community Foundation, the first and only community foundation in the Bronx, Desmon Lewis is leading groundbreaking efforts to help those affected by cannabis prohibition enter into the legal cannabis market in New York City. Desmon played an instrumental role in launching the Bronx Cannabis Hub in partnership with the Bronx Defenders, which helped formerly incarcerated Bronxites navigate the licensing application process. Most recently, Desmon helped plan and execute the Bronx Dispensary Showroom, an educational look into running and owning a dispensary. The Bronx Community Foundation is now embarking on a statewide tour, stopping at nearly a dozen locations in New York. Desmon, along with his twin brother Derrick, launched one of the largest COVID-19 relief efforts in NYC, raising more than $10 million and distributing resources to Bronxites.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ali Jubelirer

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ben Kovler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.