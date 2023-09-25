2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Desmon Lewis

Desmon Lewis

Co-founder, The Bronx Community Foundation

As Co-Founder of the Bronx Community Foundation, the first and only community foundation in the Bronx, Desmon Lewis is leading groundbreaking efforts to help those affected by cannabis prohibition enter into the legal cannabis market in New York City. Desmon played an instrumental role in launching the Bronx Cannabis Hub in partnership with the Bronx Defenders, which helped formerly incarcerated Bronxites navigate the licensing application process. Most recently, Desmon helped plan and execute the Bronx Dispensary Showroom, an educational look into running and owning a dispensary. The Bronx Community Foundation is now embarking on a statewide tour, stopping at nearly a dozen locations in New York. Desmon, along with his twin brother Derrick, launched one of the largest COVID-19 relief efforts in NYC, raising more than $10 million and distributing resources to Bronxites.