2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Don Levin

Don Levin

CEO, Republic Brands

As CEO of Republic Brands, Don Levin innovation at the company in a continued effort to create more sustainable products. For example, Republic Brands launched brown rice rolling papers as part of the OCB brand in 2022 and is in the process of launching brown rice cones. The family-owned paper mill in the foothills of the French Alps celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022. Recent investments in biomass boilers and water treatment facilities save more than 11,500 metric tons of CO2 annually and return water to Lake Léman that’s 70% cleaner than regulations require. Don, his businesses, and foundation have donated more than $5 million a year for the last 10 years, to support causes important to him, including food allergy clinical research.