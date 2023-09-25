2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Eric Kaufman

Eric Kaufman

Chief operating officer, FundCanna

Eric Kaufman manages day-to-day operations at FundCanna, including providing direct oversight of technology, business intelligence, and financial operations. As chief revenue officer at his previous company, Dama Financial, Eric grew the company from pre-client and pre-revenue into the largest banking and financial services provider in the industry. This evolved from offering one product, access to a bank account, into a full suite of banking and treasury management services. In 2019 and 2020, Eric helped launch CashToTax in Sacramento and Los Angeles, which helped the municipalities collect cannabis tax revenue from licensed but unbanked cannabis-related businesses.

Eric is a member of the Cannabis Distributors Association and the Emerging Markets Coalition. He also spends time providing educational and informational support to social equity applicants through the CalAsian Chamber of Commerce and other like organizations.