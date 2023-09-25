2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Erin Gore

Erin Gore

Founder & CEO, Garden Society

Erin Gore is the founder and CEO of Garden Society, which focuses on connecting biodynamic farming, sustainable ingredients, and strain-specific cannabis. Erin recently led Garden Society in its expansion into Ohio, and the company is also set to launch in New Jersey later this year with Kiva Confections. Beyond becoming a multistate operator on a startup budget in 2022, Erin led Garden Society to secure $7 million in Series A funding to meet building demand. To help create an equal number of seats at the table for female cannabis representation, Erin mentors early-stage women-owned cannabis companies to ensure they have the tools to excel their companies and is an active member of her broader community.