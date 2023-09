Franny Tacy

CEO, Franny’s Farmacy

Franny Tacy is the visionary of Franny’s Farmacy. With the heart of the business on her farm in Asheville, North Carolina, Franny became the first female hemp farmer in 2017. She is a published author in The Art of Cooking with Cannabis and Courage in Cannabis. She is considered one of the preeminent experts of all things hemp, having participated in the hemp research trials with North Carolina State University and a TEDx speech on hemp.