   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: George Archos

George Archos

Founder & CEO, Verano Holdings

George Archos, Verano founder and CEO, leads the company’s development of its growing footprint of 129 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities. Since 2021, he led the company through an IPO and closed 15 acquisitions, expanding its footprint across 13 markets. Under his leadership, Verano has broadened its retail footprint, adding more than 30 dispensaries within the last year across several core markets and expanded its brand portfolio.

Under George’s leadership, in 2022 Verano reported record revenue of $879 million, a 19% year-over-year increase, and had one of the industry’s leading margins representing 37% of revenue. In June 2022, Verano announced an exclusive partnership with The Weldon Project’s Mission Green, an organization advocating for cannabis legislative reform, clemency and expungement initiatives for nonviolent cannabis offenders.

