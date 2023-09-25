   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Gia Morón

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Gia Morón

CEO, GVM Communications

Gia Morón is the former president and equity partner of Women Grow LLC, a post she resigned from in 2023. During her tenure, she formed significant partnerships with leading cannabis companies such as Curaleaf, Trulieve, Columbia Care, and Etain and has worked closely with state agencies, policy and advocacy groups, higher education institutions, faith-based organizations, community, and event organizers to create programs and resources for women business owners. Gia is also the CEO of GVM Communications, a public relations, brand strategy, and business development firm. Gia is one of the founding members of Safe4Equity, a group formed to help create equitable access to capital and a path to social and economic justice through reform. Gia also sits on the board of Minorities for Medical Marijuana.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

