2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jake Bullock

Jake Bullock

Co-founder & CEO, Cann Social Tonics

Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson sought a slightly less callow approach to cannabis when they founded Cann Social Tonics. As legalization reached a turning point in states like Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts, the duo realized that there was nothing on the market that would appeal to the cautiously curious, epicurean cannabis consumer. As CEO, Jake led the company’s launch in the Minnesota retail market, where the products were sold in stores, bars, and restaurants for the first time.

As a queer-founded company, Cann is also deeply committed to highlighting minority voices within and outside the industry, from being one of the founding companies of Cannabis for Black Lives to an ongoing partnership with Cannaclusive.