   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Vegotsky

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Jason Vegotsky

Co-founder & CEO, Petalfast

As an entrepreneur with an extensive background in sales and business development, Jason Vegotsky has led Petalfast with a team of more than 50 professionals in sales, marketing, and brand management to revolutionize the go-to-market strategy for cannabis brands across California, Arizona, and Massachusetts. Petalfast’s expansion is a representation of the increased need for a national distribution partner, as many cannabis brands shift from a one-state to a multistate approach. Since its 2020 founding, Petalfast has built a diverse portfolio of high-profile cannabis brands to highlight the most creative product offerings and help both emerging and growing brands sell into and through retail channels in competitive markets.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Sullivan

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Yau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.