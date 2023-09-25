2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Vegotsky

Jason Vegotsky

Co-founder & CEO, Petalfast

As an entrepreneur with an extensive background in sales and business development, Jason Vegotsky has led Petalfast with a team of more than 50 professionals in sales, marketing, and brand management to revolutionize the go-to-market strategy for cannabis brands across California, Arizona, and Massachusetts. Petalfast’s expansion is a representation of the increased need for a national distribution partner, as many cannabis brands shift from a one-state to a multistate approach. Since its 2020 founding, Petalfast has built a diverse portfolio of high-profile cannabis brands to highlight the most creative product offerings and help both emerging and growing brands sell into and through retail channels in competitive markets.