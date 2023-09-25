   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

September 25, 2023

Jason Wild

Executive chairman, TerrAscend

Under Jason Wild’s stewardship, TerrAscend reported a full-year revenue of $247.8 million for 2022. Jason concluded that high-interest rates (related to debt) and punitive tax rates can’t coexist if the company wanted to be cash flow positive, so they worked on lowering the debt by $80 million. In December, Canopy Growth Corp. agreed to equitize its debt at around CA$5.10 ($3.78) per share, and that put TerrAscend in a strong position. Jason spearheaded the effort to list TerrAscend on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The effort involved a great deal of restructuring internally. Jason is a champion of the SAFE Banking Act that is stalled in Congress, and he has encouraged other leaders in the cannabis space to their voices heard on this imperative matter.

