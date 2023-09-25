2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jennifer Bassuk

Jennifer Bassuk

Global Business Development, Fluence

Jennifer Bassuk spearheads global business development for Fluence, where she created and manages a robust, value- added network of investors, co-funding opportunities and ecosystem partners to accelerate company deal flow and elevate cultivator clients. As the key driver in creating and advancing Fluence’s legislative strategy for New York state, Jennifer is continuously requested to share her insights and expertise as a speaker across the country and represents Fluence as an ambassador and subject matter expert.

Her efforts led to specific, positive changes to the New York adult-use regulations, as well as a pending 2023 Bill to revise the current Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act legislation which, if passed, will immediately create scalable paths for greenhouse cultivators. Jennifer is also an advisor to emerging and established cultivation companies.