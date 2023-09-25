   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jennifer Bassuk

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Jennifer Bassuk

Global Business Development, Fluence

Jennifer Bassuk spearheads global business development for Fluence, where she created and manages a robust, value- added network of investors, co-funding opportunities and ecosystem partners to accelerate company deal flow and elevate cultivator clients. As the key driver in creating and advancing Fluence’s legislative strategy for New York state, Jennifer is continuously requested to share her insights and expertise as a speaker across the country and represents Fluence as an ambassador and subject matter expert.

Her efforts led to specific, positive changes to the New York adult-use regulations, as well as a pending 2023 Bill to revise the current Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act legislation which, if passed, will immediately create scalable paths for greenhouse cultivators. Jennifer is also an advisor to emerging and established cultivation companies.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: George Archos

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Botto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.