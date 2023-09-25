   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jeremy Unruh

September 25, 2023

Jeremy Unruh

Senior vice president, public & regulatory affairs, PharmaCann

Jeremy Unruh is a founding employee of PharmaCann and served as the company’s first general counsel and chief compliance officer. In his current role, Jeremy manages all lobbying efforts and is responsible for PharmaCann’s strategic external matters, including legislative policy and public affairs, as well as organized labor and coordination with state and local regulators. He was intimately involved in the passage of the Illinois and New York adult-use laws.

Jeremy serves on the board of directors for the Medical Cannabis Alliance of Illinois, the Pennsylvania Cannabis Commission, and the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association. In addition, he volunteered for three years as director of the Chicago Division Board for the March of Dimes.

