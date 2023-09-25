2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jesus Burrola

Jesus Burrola

CEO, POSSIBL

Jesus Burrola has focused on building an amazing culture and team that supports and operates a high-tech smart greenhouse cultivation that produces flower and pre-roll products for more than 15 brands in California today. He led the creation and building of a Top 35 California flower brand, Humo, in only 12 months. When building the mission and vision of Humo, it was important to Jesus to build a mission-driven brand that supported an untapped demographic in the cannabis industry, the Latino community. With Jesus’ leadership, Humo and POSIBL support those who may have been affected by the War on Drugs by offering career opportunities, supporting philanthropic organizations, and valuing diversity, equity and inclusion as part of their daily operation.