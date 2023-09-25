   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jim Conner

September 25, 2023

Jim Conner

CEO, JSJ Growing LLC DBA MJ Verdant

Under Jim Conner’s leadership, MJ Verdant has maintained a compliance pass rate of more than 95% without using radiation or other harsh chemicals. Staying in the cannabis business in Michigan is hard; being even a bit profitable is an amazing feat. Jim has done both. As a commercial construction expert, Jim designed and built a 33,000 square foot, highly efficient, modern, connected cultivation facility. He manages three Class C licenses and more than 20 people.

Jim served as CEO of West Michigan Multisport Racing (nonprofit) for more than 9 years. He also supported Susan G Komen by directing their annual Race for the Cure for four years, as well as volunteering at the local Standup for the Cure paddleboard event.

