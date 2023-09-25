2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Engle

John Engle

Principal, Cannabis Capital Group LLC

As consulting principal, John Engle works with clients in newly legal markets to secure operating licenses in all categories. He also serves as chief investment officer, leading due diligence and cap intro, and leads CCG’s ongoing efforts to establish a first-of-its-kind equity crowdfunding platform for cannabis startups in partnership with Arcview Capital. John’s biggest win of the last five years has been to secure key strategic partners within the industry that have allowed CCG to rapidly jump from a small niche player in license consulting into a leading application consultancy with clients from coast to coast. John is currently serving his third year on the budget committee of the League of Women Voters of Chicago and is a member of the Space Generation Advisory Council, previously serving on its Space Exploration working group.