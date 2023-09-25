   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Fraser

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

John Fraser

Senior attorney & Michigan team leader, cannabis practice, Dykema Gossett LLC

John Fraser is Dykema’s legal “quarterback” for the myriad issues faced by cannabis businesses. He negotiates multimillion dollar agreements, and recently, he helped a client bring suit for a preliminary injunction to save its license. He successfully represented Green Medicine Shop through a lengthy legal and lobbying process and ordinance drafting to secure a state license to operate a medical marijuana provisioning center. John also has helped other clients address issues in front of Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency and has taught college courses on marijuana law. Outside of his cannabis industry roles, John is a team captain for Walk MS Lansing for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

