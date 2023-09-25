2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Mueller

John Mueller

Co-founder & CEO, Greenlight

John Mueller has extensive experience in all areas of cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, dispensing, and retail. Prior to founding Greenlight in 2019, John served as co-founder and CEO of Acres Cannabis, an operation he successfully sold to Curaleaf. John is an expert in navigating the complexities of limited license markets and running a debt-free, profitable organization. Under John’s leadership, Greenlight launched “The Underground,” the world’s first-ever marijuana farmers market where vendors and consumers can directly interact. It currently has three locations in Missouri. John also actively participates in several charitable organizations, including Breast Cancer Prevention, Big Brothers & Sisters, and veterans support programs. Under John’s leadership, Greenlight has funded evaluations for 40,000 patients in Missouri.