   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Sullivan

John Sullivan

Executive vice president government affairs, Cresco Labs

For a person to influence legislative and regulatory change in cannabis, they must have a seat at the table and a voice in key meetings with politicians. In doing so, John Sullivan helped draft SAFE Banking Act language in the U.S. Senate and an Illinois proposal that allowed cannabis businesses to deduct ordinary business expenses from their income for state tax purposes. He also helped introduce the first bipartisan adult-use legislation in Pennsylvania, He is the current executive board member and chair of the Illinois Cannabis Association.

