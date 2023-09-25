   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jordan Tritt

Jordan Tritt

Co-founder & CEO, The Panther Group

After taking board and board observer positions on many portfolio companies, Jordan Tritt realized that the cannabis industry needed consulting services that focused on what companies need for growth. He built a team of consultants with the necessary skills and expertise to provide guidance on capital raising, strategic advising, M&A, and CMO services, among other topics. The company added Kyra Reed of Women Employed in Cannabis to round out services especially helpful to women in cannabis startups. The company has raised funds for companies from family offices, HNWI, and co-investor venture capitalists, and it continues to build out the ecosystem that now includes about 100,000 cannabis professionals, referral partners, and investors.

