2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Joseph Nagle

Joseph Nagle

Co-founder, Wise Guys Farms

Joseph Nagle, also known as Joey Megawatts, is a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur with a profound passion for cannabis. Throughout his career, he has established multiple successful cannabis companies and currently serves as the co-founder of Wise Guys Farms, a cultivation company based in Michigan, Joseph focuses on outdoor cannabis cultivation and the development of retail products. Joey’s team has decades of cannabis experience cultivating high-quality exotic strains. Wise Guy Farms uses farming methods that create cannabis products that are environmentally friendly, cruelty-free, and of the highest possible quality. Wise Guys Farms partners with many local and statewide processors/dispensaries to bring its products to market.