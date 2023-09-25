   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Joseph Nagle

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Joseph Nagle

Co-founder, Wise Guys Farms

Joseph Nagle, also known as Joey Megawatts, is a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur with a profound passion for cannabis. Throughout his career, he has established multiple successful cannabis companies and currently serves as the co-founder of Wise Guys Farms, a cultivation company based in Michigan, Joseph focuses on outdoor cannabis cultivation and the development of retail products. Joey’s team has decades of cannabis experience cultivating high-quality exotic strains. Wise Guy Farms uses farming methods that create cannabis products that are environmentally friendly, cruelty-free, and of the highest possible quality. Wise Guys Farms partners with many local and statewide processors/dispensaries to bring its products to market.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Mueller

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Tracee McAfee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.