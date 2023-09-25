   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Kate Myers

September 25, 2023

Kate Myers

Director of community & partnerships, The Honeybee Collective

Kate Myers develops and implements The Honeybee Collective’s community reinvestment and partnership programs, where she has been instrumental in formalizing the partnership and vetting criteria for fund recipients. In the past year her work has resulted in $2,400 in cash donations to local nonprofits (a big number for a not-yet-profitable startup). Kate also was instrumental in the development of The Honeybee Collective’s employee-owned business structure and key to the success of its crowdfunded financing round. Beyond her efforts at The Honeybee Collective, Kate serves as president of the board of directors of Chaka Foundation, a nonprofit providing education and health services to young women in Peru.

