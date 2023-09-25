   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Katherine Golden

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Katherine Golden

CEO, executive director & educational director, Leaf411

As Holos Health’s first private practice cannabis nurse manager, Katerine Golden saw the disconnect in affordable patient care, leading her to launch Leaf411 in 2019. Now Katherine oversees all operations for Leaf411, including fundraising, marketing, financials, and recruitment. Her most recent accomplishments include maintaining Leaf411’s capabilities throughout the pandemic and re-launching Leaf411’s Affordability Program for patients experiencing financial hardships. In March 2023, Golden began serving as a consultant for the State of Colorado to help finish building the regulatory framework for an alternative pain management program, including medical cannabis insurance coverage.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Bob Gunn

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Robert Hoban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.