2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Katherine Golden

Katherine Golden

CEO, executive director & educational director, Leaf411

As Holos Health’s first private practice cannabis nurse manager, Katerine Golden saw the disconnect in affordable patient care, leading her to launch Leaf411 in 2019. Now Katherine oversees all operations for Leaf411, including fundraising, marketing, financials, and recruitment. Her most recent accomplishments include maintaining Leaf411’s capabilities throughout the pandemic and re-launching Leaf411’s Affordability Program for patients experiencing financial hardships. In March 2023, Golden began serving as a consultant for the State of Colorado to help finish building the regulatory framework for an alternative pain management program, including medical cannabis insurance coverage.