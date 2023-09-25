2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Kema Ogden

Kema Ogden

Co-owner, Top Notch The Health Center (Top Notch THC)

Kema Ogden was the first Black woman to receive a dispensary license in Nevada. Her dispensary ownership group also received a cannabis consumption lounge license from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board in December 2022. As one of America’s very few Black women dispensary owners, Kema continues opening doors for more women and minorities to enter the legal cannabis industry nationwide with her ongoing advocacy work on the national, state, and local level. In addition to her role with Top Notch THC, Kema serves as executive director of Community Outreach Medical Center, a Las Vegas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, fully integrated care, community clinic that serves uninsured and underinsured patients and families throughout the Greater Las Vegas Valley.