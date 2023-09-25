2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified

Kevin Hart’s role at Green Check Verified entails everything from leading the organization to doubling its client base, revenue, and the team size year-over-year. Green Check Verified was able to connect two independent and highly regulated industries. Kevin accomplished what so many people doubted was possible against every headwind that could’ve been thrown at a company, including providing access to capital for a company that serves a federally illegal market, educating regulators and examiners from both industries, banking and cannabis, that didn’t understand the value of data and compliance, and proving how a cannabis banking platform can connect the businesses and required data points needed to scale meaningful, connected relationships.

Kevin serves as the president of the Boys Girls Village in Milford, Connecticut, and developed an employee community day for each team member to take a day to support whatever cause is important to them as an individual.