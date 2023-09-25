2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Kim Prince

Kim Prince

Founder & CEO, Proven Media

Kim Prince has spent the last several years guiding her team to implement successful communications strategies that result in national cannabis and mainstream media visibility for her clients. Kim is nationally recognized as a cannabis public relations pioneer and was recently named one of the Top Most Powerful Women of Cannabis by AZ Business Magazine. Under Prince’s leadership, her team has secured cannabis features for clients in publications including The New York Times, Business Insider, PBS, and more. Her team helped secure speaking engagements for clients on dozens of stages across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including SXSW and guiding former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox’s book tour. Kim also serves as the director of public relations for the Marijuana Industry Trade Association-AZ (MITA-AZ), and as a board member of the Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.