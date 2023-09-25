2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Kim Sanchez Rael

Kim Sanchez Rael

Co-founder & CEO, Azuca

As a start-up veteran and long-time investor in innovation, Kim Sanchez Rael manages the day-to-day functions of Azuca and serves as the operating executive. Kim focuses on business strategy, licensing, and sustainable growth within the cannabis industry, and also assists the team in innovation and development. Over the past 12 months, she helped develop and scale new technology applications with advanced formulations including whole-plant edibles and ready-to-drink beverages. Among Kim’s career highlights is developing a nationally scalable model for Azuca’s partners, including Wana Brands, Columbia Care, and Acreage. Kim is proud to bring products to market that are equally attractive to both her parents’ generation as they are to her adult children’s generation. Kim serves as chair of Regents of the University of New Mexico and has broad experience on corporate/community boards spanning multiple industries.