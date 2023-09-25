2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Kimberly Scott

Kimberly Scott

Founder, owner & CEO, Khronic Queen

In 2022, Kimberly Scott was the first Black woman to hold two adult-use social equity licenses with the state of Michigan, a retail license with Chronic City and an event organizer license under Khronic Queen. She was invited by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency to their very first work group and helped to create the adult-use license program in Michigan. Kimberly also helped create the state’s social equity program for others like herself who have been affected by the War on Drugs. She helped create the ordinance that allows for non-Detroiters and Detroiters to become licensed by two separate pathways. Kimberly was the first to bridge the cultural and cannabis business gap between Black, Arab, Chaldean, and white owners in Detroit by having the first business sit downs. She helped the state and city create a more accessible system for others. Kimberly founded the Black Cannabis Business Owners Association of Detroit.