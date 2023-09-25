   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Lauren Fontein

Lauren Fontein

Co-founder & chief compliance officer, The Artist Tree

Lauren Fontein is directly involved in all operations at The Artist Tree, with a focus on licensing and compliance. She has helmed the company’s expansion to additional cities in California, including the launch of new locations and the acquisition of new licenses for future stores and lounges. She led the launch of The Artist Tree’s consumption lounge in West Hollywood, The Studio Lounge, which is one of the only cannabis lounges and performance spaces in the U.S. Fontein’s concept of a cannabis lounge changes public notions of consumption by giving people a classy, open-air venue for safely and stylishly toking up. Among her many community contributions, Lauren organizes yearly food drives and clothing drives at all TAT locations, hosts blood drives, and sponsors community events.

