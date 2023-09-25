2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Lauren Rudick

Lauren Rudick

Founder & managing principal, Rudick Law Group

Lauren Rudick recently founded and launched Rudick Law Group after breaking off from her previous role to start a more cannabis-focused practice. The firm is heavily focused on cannabis transactions and regulatory matters, representing investors, operators, and ancillary businesses. Currently, they work with several conditional adult use retail dispensary license holders, prospective licensing applicants, and adult-use conditional cultivators and processors in New York. Lauren was named a Cannabis Power Player by Schneps Media and was a part of the legal team that brought a case on the de-scheduling of cannabis all the way to the Supreme Court. Lauren donates hundreds of pro bono hours annually, providing legal services to nonprofit organizations, including a CAURD licensee.