2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Maria McIntyre

Maria McIntyre

Head of cannabis business development, bioMérieux

Maria McIntyre is a true trailblazer in cannabis microbiology, demonstrating lifelong enthusiasm for human health and public safety through her work in science, education, and innovation. As head of cannabis business development at bioMérieux, she consults the cannabis industry to evaluate gaps and find solutions to mitigate inherent risk factors existing in the cannabis supply chains. Maria’s passion for educating others has led her to become an ambassador for consumer health and safety. Under her stewardship, bioMérieux’s Cannabis offerings have evolved to include innovative solutions and services that have resulted in the segment contributing significantly to the company’s legacy food safety portfolio of microbiology solutions.