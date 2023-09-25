   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Matt Hawkins

September 25, 2023

Matt Hawkins

Founder & managing partner, Entourage Effect Capital

Matt Hawkins’ forward-thinking mindset allows him to adjust to fit the needs of an ever-changing industry. Continued federal illegality and the recent economic climate have led businesses to consider major restructurings, which Matt has stepped up to service alongside elite industry law firms. Over the past 18 months, Matt also oversaw the deployment of Entourage Effect Capital’s third fund, a balanced and already high-performing portfolio of 13 operators and ancillary firms. Over the past 5 years, Matt spearheaded more than 40 investments out of three funds and, separately, about 15 special purpose entities, from plant-touching operations to science and technology. He also serves on the boards of several cannabis companies.

