   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Meg Sanders

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Meg Sanders

Co-founder & CEO, Canna Provisions

Meg Sanders took roughly $5 million and turned it into a thriving and growing $55 million legal cannabis brand and the 9th largest independent cannabis company in Massachusetts, with 100+ employees. The company’s craft cultivation operation tapped one of the biggest legends in legacy market cultivation to run it, Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski, through the Massachusetts Social Equity program. A model for women leaders in U.S. cannabis, Meg leads regular community engagement events aimed at cannabis education for women. Meg is a certified leadership trainer for Dare to Lead and a mentor at E for All.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Socrates Rosenfeld

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Mike Totzke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.