2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Meg Sanders

Meg Sanders

Co-founder & CEO, Canna Provisions

Meg Sanders took roughly $5 million and turned it into a thriving and growing $55 million legal cannabis brand and the 9th largest independent cannabis company in Massachusetts, with 100+ employees. The company’s craft cultivation operation tapped one of the biggest legends in legacy market cultivation to run it, Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski, through the Massachusetts Social Equity program. A model for women leaders in U.S. cannabis, Meg leads regular community engagement events aimed at cannabis education for women. Meg is a certified leadership trainer for Dare to Lead and a mentor at E for All.